BRIEF-Ingevity names Richard Kelson as chairman of board
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 16, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ingevity names Richard Kelson as chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp

* On May 15, 2016, board expanded size from three directors to seven directors

* Richard B. Kelson was appointed as chairman of board

* On May 13, borrowed $200 million in senior secured revolving loans pursuant to its credit agreement, dated March 7, 2016

* Jean Blackwell will continue to serve as director, as chair of the audit committee of the board following the distribution Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Xu6fdR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

