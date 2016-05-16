BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences announces positive results

May 16 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc

* Kindred biosciences announces positive results from pivotal study of kind-010 for the management of weight loss in cats

* Plans to file effectiveness technical section with data from kb105 pivotal field study with food and drug administration in q3

* Says based on a preliminary review of safety data, drug appears to be well tolerated

* Kindred biosciences inc says based on a preliminary review of safety data, drug appears to be well tolerated