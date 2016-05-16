BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reduces capacity plan for second half of 2016

May 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Reducing capacity plan for the second half of 2016

* Capacity growth slows to below 2 pct for 2H16 driven by actions across all regions

* Delta Air Lines Inc says removing about 1 point of planned capacity growth for Q4 2016 to address rising fuel prices

* Domestic growth will be reduced from more than 4 pct during first three quarters to 2.5 pct for 4Q

* Delta Air Lines Inc says international capacity will be flat to down for second half 2016 for second year in row