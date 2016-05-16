FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reduces capacity plan for second half of 2016
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reduces capacity plan for second half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Reducing capacity plan for the second half of 2016

* Capacity growth slows to below 2 pct for 2H16 driven by actions across all regions

* Delta Air Lines Inc says removing about 1 point of planned capacity growth for Q4 2016 to address rising fuel prices

* Domestic growth will be reduced from more than 4 pct during first three quarters to 2.5 pct for 4Q

* Delta Air Lines Inc says international capacity will be flat to down for second half 2016 for second year in row Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1ZWVj72 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.