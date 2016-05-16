BRIEF-Terex hopeful of CFIUS approval on Konecranes, Zoomlion deals - Conf Call

May 16 (Reuters) - Terex Corp

* Says continuing discussions with Zoomlion regarding a potential acquisition of Terex with or without MHPS

* Says does not want to speculate on timing of a deal with Zoomlion

* Says believes will get CFIUS approval on both deals with Konecranes and Zoomlion

* Says is focused on achieving a “fully financed agreement” with Zoomlion

* Says had planned $35 mln of after tax post income benefit from financing and structuring, as part of original Konecranes deal

* Says U.S. Treasury notice eliminated all of that benefit and created negative tax synergies

* Says needs to move the deal along with Zoomlion, hence has provided the two week time period for Zoomlion to make a binding proposal