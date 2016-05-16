FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terex hopeful of CFIUS approval on Konecranes, Zoomlion deals - Conf Call
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terex hopeful of CFIUS approval on Konecranes, Zoomlion deals - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Terex Corp

* Says continuing discussions with Zoomlion regarding a potential acquisition of Terex with or without MHPS

* Says does not want to speculate on timing of a deal with Zoomlion

* Says believes will get CFIUS approval on both deals with Konecranes and Zoomlion

* Says is focused on achieving a “fully financed agreement” with Zoomlion

* Says had planned $35 mln of after tax post income benefit from financing and structuring, as part of original Konecranes deal

* Says U.S. Treasury notice eliminated all of that benefit and created negative tax synergies

* Says needs to move the deal along with Zoomlion, hence has provided the two week time period for Zoomlion to make a binding proposal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
