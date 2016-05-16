FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Parker Drilling says one Arctic-class drilling rig in Alaska placed on standby in Q1
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Parker Drilling says one Arctic-class drilling rig in Alaska placed on standby in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Parker Drilling Co

* In form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2016, stated one of our two Arctic-class drilling rigs in Alaska was placed on standby in Q1

* On May 10, 2016, reached agreement with customer to keep rig contracted through end of original contract term, which is Dec 2017

* Rig currently remains on standby and is positioned for future drilling activity should customer elect to restart operations

* Says financial results are not materially impacted by this change - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TgDA6O )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.