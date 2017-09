May 16 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp :

* Says Has Liquidity In Hand “To Take Care Of Whatever Might Arise On The Debt Side Of The Balance Sheet” - Conf call

* Deal to increase pro forma margins by about $0.45 per MCFE for 2016 based on consensus estimates - Conf Call Further company coverage: [MRD.O RRC.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)