BRIEF-Rockaway Travel SE gets 93.45 percent stake in Travelplanet.pl SA
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rockaway Travel SE gets 93.45 percent stake in Travelplanet.pl SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Travelplanet.pl SA :

* Says Rockaway Travel SE buys directly 211,424 shares in company under tender offer and with its unit, INVIA.CZ, owns 93.45 percent stake in company

* Prior to the tender offer, which was announced on March 14, Rockaway Travel SE and INVIA.CZ owned 87.99 percent stake in company

* Once the tender offer is closed, Rockaway Travel SE intends to delist Travelplanet.pl from Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

