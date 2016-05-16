FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Amazon, Citigroup
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors dissolves share stake in Amazon, Citigroup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors

* Omega Advisors Dissolves Class A Shares Stake In Terraform Global

* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in amazon.com inc

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in jp morgan chase & co

* Omega advisors takes 1.3 million share stake in paypal holdings inc

* Omega advisors inc dissolves shares stake in pfizer inc

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors inc takes share stake of 314,000 shares in electronic arts inc

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in united continental holdings in by 23.3 percent to 1.97 million shares

* Sec filing

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in ashland inc by 21.4 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TEODpT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
