BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in AIG, Delta Air Lines
May 16, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in AIG, Delta Air Lines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in e*trade financial corp by 27.0 percent to 2.5 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in american international group by 14.2 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in delta air lines inc by 4.5 percent to 927,400 shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in eastman chemical co by 26.1 percent to 805,835 shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TEODpT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

