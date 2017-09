May 16 (Reuters) - Mobyt SpA :

* Signs agreement to buy remaining 25 percent stake in Mobyt France for 160,000 euros ($181,280.00) in cash

* Increases its stake in Mobyt France to 100 percent from 75 percent Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)