BRIEF-Omega Advisors takes share stake of 227,000 shares in Apple - SEC filing
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omega Advisors takes share stake of 227,000 shares in Apple - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors:

* Takes share stake of 227,000 shares in Apple Inc - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Microsoft Corp to 1.8 million shares from 809,000 shares

* Dissolves share stake in Time Warner Inc

* Cuts share stake in Nordic American Offshore Ltd to 1.6 million shares from 3.7 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1TEODpT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
