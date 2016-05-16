FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock's Richard Turnill says growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European risk assets in short term
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Richard Turnill says growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European risk assets in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc :

* “We see consumption driving Eurozone economic growth in short term, supporting European stocks and other risk assets”

* Labor markets improving in countries such as Italy; many leading economic indicators point to stronger consumption

* “Growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European risk assets in the short term”

* Worsening immigration crisis,potential Brexit are near-term risks,these appear partially priced into underperforming european assets Source text (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
