BRIEF-Eldorado Gold to sell White Mountain, Tanjianshan Mines, Eastern Dragon Development Project for $600 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado announces agreement to sell White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project
* Deal for $600 million
* Agreement provides for an RMB equivalent US$30 million deposit to be paid by purchaser and forfeited under certain circumstances
* Intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of its chinese assets to continue to grow its business based on long lived, low cost assets
* Transaction is expected to close in third to Q4 2016
* Following close, intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition of chinese assets to continue to grow business
* Agreement provides for a reverse break-fee of $30 million payable by Eldorado to purchaser under certain circumstances
* BMO Capital Markets and Cutfield Freeman & Co are acting as financial advisors
* To sell interest in White Mountain and Tanjianshan Mines and Eastern Dragon Development Project to affiliate of Yintai Resources Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: