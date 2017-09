May 16 (Reuters) - Quaker Oats Company:

* Voluntary recall of small quantity of Quaker Quinoa Granola bars

* Recall after ingredient supplier found to have distributed sunflower kernels that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* There have been no reported illnesses to date; at this time there are no other Quaker products involved in recall