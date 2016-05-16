BRIEF-Tesla Motors responds to Mercury news article

May 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors

* Tesla Motors Inc responds to Mercury news article

* Tesla motors Inc says with respect to person at center of article in the Mercury news, tesla’s “standards were not met”

* Tesla motors inc says “will be working with Eisenmann and Vuzem” to investigate the matter “thoroughly”

* Tesla motors says taking action to address situation of worker at center of mercury news article

* Tesla Motors Says Taking Action To To Put In Place Additional Oversight To Ensure That Workplace Rules Are Followed Even By Sub-Subcontractors

* Tesla says it is taking actions to address situation of worker at center of mercury news article which said worker was injured while on the job

* Tesla says “as far as the law goes, Tesla did everything correctly” in response to mercury news article about Tesla worker being injured on the job

* Tesla says regulator Cal/OSHA came to its factory, investigated the worker injury incident and found that Tesla was not responsible

* Contractor brought in by Eisenmann, the firm that co hired to construct new paint shop