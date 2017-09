May 16 (Reuters) - Ibio Inc

* Says files for non-timely 10-q at u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Says is experiencing delays in collection and compilation of certain information required to be included in the form 10-q Source text (1.usa.gov/1OwF0Ik)