May 16 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp

* Total revenue for q2 was $904 million, down $54 million

* Engaged advisors to assist in comprehensively assessing alternatives

* Goldman sachs and centerview partners are serving as financial advisors.

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $205 million