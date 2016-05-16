FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Apple Inc, GM
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Apple Inc, GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Apple Inc By 30.7 Pct To 8.2 Mln Shares - Sec filing

* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in general motors by 9.9 percent to 15.3 million shares

* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in aercap holdings nv by 22.7 percent to 9.0 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TiNZCq Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Xw96kr (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.