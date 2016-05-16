FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Notification letter stated terraform power had until may 16, 2016 to submit a plan to nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance

* Terraform power inc says notification letter stated that terraform power is not in compliance with nasdaq listing rule

* Terraform power submitted its compliance plan to nasdaq on may 16, 2016

* If staff does not accept terraform power’s plan, terraform power will have opportunity to appeal decision to a nasdaq hearings panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
