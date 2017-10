May 16 (Reuters) - Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd

* Net premiums earned decreased 11% to $1.4 million during the quarter ended march 31, 2016 compared with the previous quarter

* Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* The combined ratios totaled 35.3% for the first quarter of 2016 and 28.2% for the first quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )