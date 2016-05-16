BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves in Abbvie, takes in Expedia

May 16 (Reuters) - Paulson & Co Inc

* Paulson & Co Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Abbvie Inc - Sec filing

* Paulson & co takes share stake of 74,000 shares in boston scientific corp

* Ups shares take in pfizer inc to 1.4 million shares from 632,700 shares

* Paulson & co takes share stake of 87,800 shares in expedia inc

* Paulson & co takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in b/e aerospace inc

* Paulson & co dissolves share stake in laboratory corp american holdings

* Paulson & co ups share stake in endo international plc to 9.5 million shares from 3.3 million shares

* Paulson & co cuts share stake in time warner cable inc by 69.2 percent to 1.8 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)