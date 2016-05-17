FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs FY 2015/16 EBIT at 129.0 mln euros
May 17, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs FY 2015/16 EBIT at 129.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* FY 2015/16 revenue of 2,477.6 million euros ($2.80 billion)(prior year: 2,493.5 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 129.0 million euros (prior year: 121.7 million euros)

* Dividend increase to 4.00 euros/shr

* To pay a dividend of 4.00 euros per share (prior year: 3.60 euros/shr)

* After an income tax expense of 23.5 million euros based on a tax rate of 22.5 pct (prior year: 27.4 pct), FY group’s profit for period was 82.7 million euros(prior year: 80.9 million euros)

* Outlook for 2016/17: expecting further moderate rise in revenue and EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

