May 17 (Reuters) - Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* 1Q16 consolidated results, reporting record high profit of GEL 12.0 million ($5.1 million/GBP 3.5 million)

* Revenue was GEL 71.7 million (up 33.1% y-o-y, up 4.3% q-o-q)