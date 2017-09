May 17 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG :

* Q1 total revenues of C-Quadrat Investment amounted to 10 million euros ($11.33 million)(2015: 40.9 million euros incl. performance-related management fees with a volume of 27 million euros)

* At 0.5 million euros, profit for Q1 is significantly lower than record result achieved in same quarter in 2015 (15.4 million euros)