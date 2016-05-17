FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Getin CEO says does not expect net loss in 2016
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish Getin CEO says does not expect net loss in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA :

* The chief executive officer (CEO) at Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s sixth biggest lender, said on Tuesday that he does not expect the bank to post a net loss for the whole 2016.

* The bank said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus profit of 128.6 million zlotys year ago, due to newly-imposed bank tax.

* Getin Noble Bank CEO also said that he does not think the bank would collapse if it was to return spreads to FX mortgage holders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

