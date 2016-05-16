FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in SPDR Gold Trust, AIG - SEC Filing
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in SPDR Gold Trust, AIG - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Paulson & Co Cuts Share Stake In SPDR Gold Trust By 17 Pct To 4.8 Mln Gold Shares - SEC Filing

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Priceline Group Inc

* Paulson & Co ups share stake in Etsy inc from 437,010 to 1.5 million shares

* Paulson & Co inc raises share stake in Liberty Global by 55.6% to 280,000 class a shares

* Paulson & Co cuts share stake in AIG by 3.2 percent to 11.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
