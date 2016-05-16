FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes stake in Activision Blizzard
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes stake in Activision Blizzard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Paulson & Co Takes Share Stake Of 3.1 Mln Shares In Activision Blizzard Inc - Sec filing

* Paulson & Co Ups Share Stake In Mckesson Corp By 671.6 Percent To 62,500 Shares

* Paulson & Co Ups Share Stake In Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc By 32.5 Percent To 61,500 Shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.