BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes stake in Activision Blizzard

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Paulson & Co Takes Share Stake Of 3.1 Mln Shares In Activision Blizzard Inc - Sec filing

* Paulson & Co Ups Share Stake In Mckesson Corp By 671.6 Percent To 62,500 Shares

* Paulson & Co Ups Share Stake In Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc By 32.5 Percent To 61,500 Shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1XvvPPE Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1WBCFUj