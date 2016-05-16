FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LendingClub says has received a subpoena from the DOJ
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LendingClub says has received a subpoena from the DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp

* Board review noted former ceo and cfo had pledged some co shares to secure personal loans from third-party financial institution

* In january 2016, the reduction in co’s share price forced former ceo, cfo to refinance shares

* Co has received a subpoena from the doj, and has contacted the sec, and intends to cooperate fully with them

* Company may be subject to litigation related to the events surrounding the resignation of renaud laplanche

* Could record goodwill impairment expense upon completion of annual goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1qp1btK) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
