BRIEF-LendingClub says has received a subpoena from the DOJ

May 16 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp

* Board review noted former ceo and cfo had pledged some co shares to secure personal loans from third-party financial institution

* In january 2016, the reduction in co’s share price forced former ceo, cfo to refinance shares

* Co has received a subpoena from the doj, and has contacted the sec, and intends to cooperate fully with them

* Company may be subject to litigation related to the events surrounding the resignation of renaud laplanche

* Could record goodwill impairment expense upon completion of annual goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1qp1btK) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )