BRIEF-Corvex urges Pandora to evaluate results of fulsome sales process against other options - SEC filing
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corvex urges Pandora to evaluate results of fulsome sales process against other options - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Corvex Management

* Urges Pandora to immediately engage independent investment bank to advise on value maximization process, including execution of sales process

* Urges Pandora to evaluate results against other options including risk-adjusted value of continuing to operate on standalone basis

* Co “has been unable to date to translate its great product into a great business with an attractive public market valuation”

* “We believe Pandora can become an even more differentiated product and a more valuable business as a part of a larger enterprise”

* "We reiterate our previous offer to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to further our discussion and facilitate additional dialogue" Source: (1.usa.gov/1rQe5SV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
