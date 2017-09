May 17 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co:

* Socalgas announces agreement with los angeles county to end temporary relocation program

* Relocation program relocation services provided by socalgas could terminate as soon as sunday, may 22nd

* County and socalgas differ regarding proposals for timing for relocated residents to return home Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)