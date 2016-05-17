FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper says three shareholders completed schedule 13D filings with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper:

* Shareholders, Mudrick Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners and OCM Luxembourg VOF Sarl completed schedule 13D filings with sec

* Three shareholders currently engaged in discussions with a third party concerning potential material strategic transaction involving co

* Neither board nor management have been contacted by or received a proposal from such third party regarding potential transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

