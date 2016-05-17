BRIEF-Geberit says reviews strategic options for two sites in France

May 17 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag

* Says reviews strategic options for two sites in France

* Says management of Allia, a subsidiary of Geberit in France, has initiated information and consultation process with the company’s central works council

* Says project consists of the review of strategic options for the Allia sites of La Villeneuve-au-Chêne and Digoin

* Says Allia to open negotiations with trade unions for appropriate redeployment solutions and measures regarding the situation of the employees who would be concerned by project Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)