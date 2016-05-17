FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fabege announces results of first issue under new Green MTN programme
May 17, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fabege announces results of first issue under new Green MTN programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Successful first issue under the new Green MTN programme

* Has issued 600 million Swedish crowns ($72.67 million) of two year bonds with a variable interest rate of 3M Stibor plus 130 bps

* Handelsbanken acted as sole bookrunner for transaction

* Will also apply for a listing of bond on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

* Says is aiming to achieve environmental certification for its entire property portfolio by 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2569 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

