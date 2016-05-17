BRIEF-AS Roma gets financing for pre-development costs of stadium project

May 17 (Reuters) - As Roma SpA :

* Announces the completion of the transaction aimed at financing pre-development costs linked to a stadium project via a senior secured facility led by Goldman Sachs International

* A senior secured facility agreement for an amount of up to 30 million euros ($33.98 million) was entered between Goldman Sachs International and Stadio TDV (StadCo) aimed at financing StadCo to support certain pre-development costs in connection with project “Stadio della Roma” to build a stadium

* StadCo is a unit designated to manage and finance the stadium project and owned by AS Roma majority shareholder NEEP Roma Holding Source: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)