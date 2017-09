May 17 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Moody’s assigns (P)Ba2 rating to Hoist Kredit’s EMTN programme

* The rating together with Hoist’s Ba2 issuer rating are also under review for upgrade

* Says an upgrade is expected following settlement of a first issue under programme Source text for Eikon:

