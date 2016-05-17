FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hansa Medical: Ongoing US study shows IdeS allows for transplantation of highly sensitized patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Ongoing US study shows that IdeS allows for transplantation of highly sensitized patients

* Says conclusion from initial evaluation is that IdeS treatment of highly sensitized (HS) patients completely eliminates donor specific antibodies (DSAs) present at transplant and allows for successful transplantation of HLA incompatible patients

* SayS Ides is well tolerated without infusion-related side effects and no significant infections to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

