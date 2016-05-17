FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immunicum signs clinical development services agreement with US-based Accelovance
#Healthcare
May 17, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immunicum signs clinical development services agreement with US-based Accelovance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Says engages US based Accelovance and the Midwest Melanoma Partnership (MMP) to evaluate INTUVAX and to advance the Clinical Studies Pipeline into the US

* Has announced establishment of a clinical development services agreement with Accelovance to advance the company’s lead cancer immune primer, INTUVAX, into the US in kidney cancer and in melanoma

* Says agreement will also provide access to Accelovance’s Preferred Sites Network via their association with the US Based non-profit, Midwest Melanoma Partnership (MMP)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
