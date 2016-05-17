FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Tech affirms previously announced 2016 financial forecast
May 17, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Tech affirms previously announced 2016 financial forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share (eps) of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $56 billion to $58 billion

* Sees 2016 free cash flow in range of 90 to 100 percent of net income attributable to common shareowners

* Says reaffirms organic sales growth of 1% to 3% in 2016

* Sees between $1 billion to $2 billion placeholder for acquisitions in 2016

* United technologies sees share repurchases of $3 billion in 2016, beyond repurchases that will be completed in 2016 under previously announced program

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.56, revenue view $57.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

