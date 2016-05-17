FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mimedx Group files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mimedx Group files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc

* Says files lawsuit against Osiris for false and misleading representations

* Has filed a lawsuit under Lanham Act against Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. for permanent injunctive relief and damages

* Lawsuit asserts that in an Osiris’ press release, Osiris knowingly and willfully made false and misleading representations about a retrospective database analysis review

* Suit was filed in United States district court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

