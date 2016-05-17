FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TCP International says files for non-timely 10-Q with SEC
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TCP International says files for non-timely 10-Q with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Tcp International Holdings Ltd :

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC- SEC filing

* Could not complete filing of form 10-K within initially prescribed time period due to ongoing audit committee investigation

* Unaudited preliminary financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2016 expected to include revenues $88 - $90 million range

* Unaudited preliminary results for quarter ended march 31, 2016 expected to include EPS within range of $0.04-$0.06/share Source text - (bit.ly/1rRAGyD) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
