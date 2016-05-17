FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Depot CEO on conf call- Believe housing data indicates continued tailwinds for our business
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Home Depot CEO on conf call- Believe housing data indicates continued tailwinds for our business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot

* CEO - “weather had somewhat of a positive impact ...and certainly drove variability in demand , Q1 was not an early spring story”

* In certain markets where ‘buy online deliver from store’ has been introduced, demand has been much stronger than anticipated

* Expect ‘buy online deliver from store’ to be fully rolled out by end of fiscal year

* CEO- “ our view of macro environment remains consistent. We believe housing data indicates continued tailwinds for our business”

* Exec - unseasonably warm February was followed by a more normal march and april, spring has not yet arrived in many of our markets

* Exec - drivers behind increase in Q1 big-ticket purchases were appliances, roofing, sheds and windows

* CFO on conf call - estimate weather driven demand positively impacted U.S. Sales growth by approximately $250 million.

* CFO - continue to see housing market strength ; home price appreciation, housing turnover and household formation trending as expected

* CEO- “with a warm february we had a great start to the year and we saw outdoor project business in the north very, very strong”

* CFO-“ordinarily don’t raise our sales growth guidance so early in the year, going to roll forward some of our q1 out-performance”

* On conf call- transactions of about $900 grew 9.5 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

