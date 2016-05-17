BRIEF-China Techfaith Wireless Q1 revenue $10 mln vs forecast of $8 mln-$10 mln

May 17 (Reuters) - China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd

* Company announces adoption of semi-annual financial results and conference call schedule

* Net revenues of approximately us$10.0 million for q1 of 2016

* Expects to report unaudited financial results for first half of 2016 in august 2016

* Net revenues of about us$10.0 million for q1 2016, in line with guidance of us$8.0 million to us$10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)