BRIEF-Biogaia posts positive result in probiotics study, confirms earlier result
#Healthcare
May 17, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biogaia posts positive result in probiotics study, confirms earlier result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Biogaia Ab

* Biogaia’s probiotic effective in treating abdominal pain in children

* Says study confirms earlier results with L. reuteri Protectis

* A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 93 children diagnosed with functional abdominal pain showed that L. reuteri Protectis reduced both frequency and severity of pain compared to placebo

* Says shows that BioGaia ProTectis could offer these children an effective safe and easy option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
