FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stock Spirits offers to add 2 independent non-exec directors to the board
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 17, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits offers to add 2 independent non-exec directors to the board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Update in relation to Western Gate Private Investments Limited (“Western Gate”) requisitioned resolutions

* Has had extensive engagement with shareholders in relation to response on 19 April to resolutions requisitioned by Western Gate

* Board has decided to undertake a process, managed by nomination committee, in order to identify and appoint two additional independent non- executive directors

* Believe that process to appoint two independent non-executive directors would be appropriate manner to add fresh perspectives to board

* Disappointed that Western Gate and Amaral have chosen not to accept board’s proposal and have not withdrawn Western Gate resolutions

* Board will not support non-executive directors who are not independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.