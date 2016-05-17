BRIEF-Stock Spirits offers to add 2 independent non-exec directors to the board

May 17 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Update in relation to Western Gate Private Investments Limited (“Western Gate”) requisitioned resolutions
* Has had extensive engagement with shareholders in relation to response on 19 April to resolutions requisitioned by Western Gate
* Board has decided to undertake a process, managed by nomination committee, in order to identify and appoint two additional independent non- executive directors
* Believe that process to appoint two independent non-executive directors would be appropriate manner to add fresh perspectives to board
* Disappointed that Western Gate and Amaral have chosen not to accept board’s proposal and have not withdrawn Western Gate resolutions
