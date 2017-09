May 17 (Reuters) - Bbcn Bancorp Inc

* Bbcn bank receives regulatory approvals for wilshire bank merger

* Now expect to complete merger early in q3 of this year

* Co and wilshire bancorp announced receipt of approvals from all regulatory agencies required for closing merger of equals