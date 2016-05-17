BRIEF-INVL Technology: New articles of association are registered

May 17 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* New articles of association of INVL Technology are registered

* Powers of CEO and management terminate due to registration of articles of association

* Management is assumed by management company INVL Asset Management till new company license is issued

* Kazimieras Tonkunas, former CEO and chairman of board will join team of INVL Asset Management

* Former board members who jointly held 33.39 per cent of votes will now be considered to be acting separately Source text for Eikon: [ID:nDjc6qJ9j7, nDjc6l0yYr] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)