BRIEF-KLX buys Herndon Aerospace & Defense, LLC
May 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KLX buys Herndon Aerospace & Defense, LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - KLX Inc:

* Bought Herndon Aerospace & Defense, LLC, a supply chain management, consumables hardware distributor

* Deal for about $210 million, plus standard working capital adjustment; integration of Herndon business into existing klx aerospace distribution platform

* Deal expected to be accretive to second half of 2016 financial results; deal expected to be substantially accretive to earnings in 2017

* Expect acquisition, integration and transition costs associated with transaction, aggregating to approximately $10 million through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
