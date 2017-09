May 17 (Reuters) - Novamex SA :

* Majority shareholder Inventia launches offer for shares it does not already hold (4.03 pct of capital)

* Price Inventia offer is 15 euros ($17.01) share

* Offer remains open from May 19 to July 1 Source text: bit.ly/1TGfXnR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)