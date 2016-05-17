BRIEF-Standard Life Chairman says access to EU single market best for customers

May 17 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :

* “We believe that access to EU single market is in best interests of our customers and clients” - Chairman

* “Single market has created an environment that gives individuals and businesses confidence to invest for long term” - Chairman

* “Attitudes towards what is appropriate remuneration constantly evolve and what is right one year isn’t necessarily right next” - Chairman

* “We listened to feedback and discussed what to do” - Chairman on remuneration report

* "We will continue to engage with shareholders on these matters" - Chairman on remuneration report