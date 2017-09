May 17 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corp says files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing

* Exterran Corp - Not determined if other financial statements should be restated/amounts of any required adjustments to previously reported financial statements Source - 1.usa.gov/1Yzbd7j Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)